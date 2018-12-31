Obituary: Joseph W. Smith Jr.

Joseph Wilson Smith Jr., 80, of Union, died Dec. 7, 2018.

Born in Union, he was a graduate of North Greenville College and Furman University. He received a master of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctor of ministry from Luther Rice Seminary.

Smith served as pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Union, Selma Baptist Church in Woodruff, and 30 years at Second Baptist Church in Laurens, where he retired. He continued to serve churches as an interim pastor after his retirement.

Prior to entering the ministry, he served in the U.S. Navy and later transferred to the 3rd Marine Division.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, June Hawkins Smith, three sons, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a son.