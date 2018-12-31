Obituary: Virginia Faucette

Virginia Ann Henderson Faucette, of Laurens, wife of retired pastor Thomas T. Faucette, died Nov. 6, 2018, at Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens.

She was a graduate of Lander University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She served with the North American Baptist Mission Board in the Bayou section of Louisiana and at Rachel Sims Mission in New Orleans. She taught school in various places, including Belton Elementary. She also served as a Sunday school teacher, and was a pastor’s wife in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia churches. She was a member for more than 27 years at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Laurens.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson.