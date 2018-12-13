S.C. native edits book series on theologian’s writings

Wyman Richardson, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Little Rock, Ark., and a South Carolina native, is the editor of an eight-volume series of books on “The Collected Works of James Leo Garrett, 1950-2015.”

Garrett, 93, currently holds the title of distinguished professor of theology emeritus at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. The first two volumes of the series have been released and are available through Resource Publications or by contacting Richardson at wyman@cbcnlr.org.