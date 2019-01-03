CLPA Committee recognizes influencers of public thought

The Christian Life and Public Affairs Committee of the South Carolina Baptist Convention presented its service awards Nov. 13 at the SCBC annual meeting.

The awards recognize churches and individuals for their activity in advancing the cause of Christ in the public sphere.

The Impact Your World Award was presented to Charleston First Baptist Church, which has nine adult members serving full-time with the International Mission Board in troubled areas of the world. The church was also recognized for giving “sacrificially” to missions and for its work in mentoring students in local schools and for “initiating efforts to bridge the racial divide in the city.” Marshall Blalock is pastor.

The Public Servant Award went to U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, who represents South Carolina’s fourth district. “Gowdy is an ardent student of the Bible who aims to live, govern and ask questions based on the model of Christ,” according to the CLPA Committee. Gowdy, a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church, serves on the House committees on intelligence, ethics, oversight and government reform, and judiciary.

The E.A. McDowell Award was presented to Craig Tuck, director of missions for Charleston Baptist Association. Tuck was instrumental in merging the congregations of Citadel Square Baptist Church and Centerpoint Church, which became the new and repur-posed Citadel Square Baptist Church. His prayer as an elder is that Citadel Square will demonstrate the multiethnic gospel in all of life and influence the revitalization of churches in Greater Charleston.