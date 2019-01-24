Evan Lenow to present lecture at NGU

Evan Lenow, the Bobby L. and Janis Eklund Chair of Stewardship, associate professor of ethics, director of the Richard Land Center for Cultural Engagement, and director of the Center for Biblical Stewardship at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, will present the lecture “Engaging the Culture Without Losing Your Soul” on Tues., Jan. 29, at 8:15 p.m. in Turner Chapel.

Lenow holds a bachelor of arts in communication from Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss., a master of divinity with advanced biblical studies from Southeastern Seminary, and a doctor of philosophy degree in Christian ethics from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. He has also been appointed as a research fellow in Christian ethics for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

He has preached and presented papers related to ethics and theology at churches, conferences, and academic society meetings. He has written articles published in various venues including academic journals and denominational papers and websites. He writes regularly on his own website, “Ethics as Worship,” at http://evanlenowcom, on topics such as ethics of marriage and family, sexual ethics, and the integration of theology and ethics.

Lenow currently serves as chairman of the Fort Worth Ethics Review Commission, a city council-appointed committee that hears cases of ethics violations by city employees. He has also been interviewed by local television and radio media in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex regarding ethical issues related to marriage, family and sexuality.

Presented by the NGU Christian Worldview Center, this free lecture is open to the entire NGU community. No tickets are required.

— LaVerne Howell is director of communications at North Greenville University.