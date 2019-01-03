Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Chili and Beans

Winter is here, and this is the time of year to spend with our loved ones and friends! Sitting around the table or fireplace. Playing board games and doing devotions at the table. Eating together at the table and talking about everyone’s day. Turn off the phones and screens in your home, and get to know your family again this winter! We are never promised tomorrow, so this winter, spend time with the ones you love.

Another thing you can do this winter is gather your family together before bedtime and pray for revival in your home, neighborhood, town, and nation. This year, make your family a house of prayer!

May God bless you!

“My house shall be called a house of prayer.” (Matthew 21:13)

One meal my family loves in the winter is my chili and beans with cornbread (both recipes are included in my cookbook, available at http://www.marybethskitchen.com).

Chili and Beans

1 sweet onion, chopped fine

1 green bell pepper, chopped fine

1 14-oz. can diced tomatoes

1 15-oz. can tomato sauce

2 cups water

1½ teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 pound ground chuck, browned

2 cups pinto beans, cooked and drained

2 cups kidney beans, cooked and drained

Sauté onion and bell pepper in a small amount of water until tender. In large Dutch oven, mix first eight ingredients together. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Add beans and cook for 15 minutes more. Serving suggestion: Serve with cornbread.

To order Mary Beth’s cookbook, or for more recipes, videos or information, visit MaryBethsKitchen.com.