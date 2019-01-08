NGU to host ‘Faith at Work’ event

North Greenville University will present its annual Faith at Work Business Symposium Feb. 8 from 1-5 p.m.

The free half-day conference showcases entrepreneurs sharing their stories of leading their companies for Christ. The event, designed to inspire business students, is also open to the business community.

Guest speakers will be Lauren Green, Fox News Channel’s chief religion correspondent; Tobin Cassels, president of Southeastern Freight Lines; and Josh Kimbrell, CEO of Exodus Aircraft.

Online registration is at ngu.edu/faithatwork. For more information, contact Jason Ross at 864-977-7026.