‘Speak Up for Life’ conference is Jan. 26 in Greenville

A pro-life conference will be held in Greenville Jan. 26 featuring speakers Scott Klusendorf and Robert Jackson.

The Speak Up for Life event, open to the public, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 200 West Washington St.

Klusendorf is president of the Life Training Institute. Jackson is a family physician and was instrumental in organizing and giving leadership to the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg County.

The conference is free, but a Chick-fil-A lunch is $10. To register, click here or call 864-672-0370.