Churches increasingly use background checks

As churches become aware of potential safety issues, more are signing up for background check services through LifeWay’s OneSource program.

“The numbers have increased dramatically since we began our relationship with backgroundchecks.com,” said LifeWay’s Jennie Morris.

Morris said part of the growth comes from offering a $10 price point for a search that includes nationwide sex offender registry, various terrorist watch lists, over 600 million felony, misdemeanor and traffic records searches, as well as Social Security number validation.

For more information on background checks, visit LifeWay.com/backgroundchecks or call (800) 464-2799.