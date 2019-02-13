Former pastor teaches those who teach in the church

After 20 years of vocational church ministry, Terry Lanford resigned as a senior pastor in 2017 and launched a workshop ministry designed to equip volunteer teachers in the church.

“Entrusted to Teach” is a multifaceted ministry aimed at better preparing teachers in the church for the kind of instruction that reaches both “head and heart.”

Inspired by 2 Timothy 2:2, the ministry is based on practical instruction “such as the basics of Bible study, lesson preparation, and lesson presentation,” Lanford said.

“Our goal is to help Bible teachers understand the difference between teaching to share information and teaching for spiritual transformation.”

During his doctor of ministry studies at North Greenville University, Lanford became more focused on the need for excellent teaching on the part of volunteer teachers in local churches.

As a result, his writing project focused on teaching teachers. In December 2014, he authored a book, “Capturing God’s Passion: Helpful Principles for Small-Group Teachers,” which is available through Amazon.com.

His workshops for teachers typically take about five hours. The time is divided into two sessions, which cover 12 essential ingredients that can empower a person toward more impactful teaching.

In addition to the primary emphasis on teaching teachers, “Entrusted to Teach” also offers training in stewardship development, strategic budget planning, church security, and making good first impressions on visitors.

Lanford served as associate pastor at First Baptist North Spartanburg for 12 years, followed by eight years as senior pastor of Grassy Pond Baptist Church in Gaffney.

A training event at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, “Leading Life-Changing Bible Study,” is scheduled for March 1-3. Interested churches may make reservations at entrustedtoteach.org.