Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

My daughter said, “Mom, Valentine’s Day is this month, so do your spaghetti with meat sauce recipe!”

She is now married, and I was so surprised that she remembered our Valentine’s Days from her childhood. On Valentine’s Day, I would make a special dinner for the family — and their favorite was spaghetti with meat sauce. We would set the table with Sunday dishes and make homemade Valentines for each other. Even my late husband — an economics teacher at Easley High School — would always have a homemade Valentine for me. Valentine’s Day was a fun time around our table every year. I still have all of those Valentines!

Have a homemade Valentine’s Day with your family this year! And here is our Valentine menu. Hope you and your family enjoy this menu, and happy Valentine’s Day to you! May God bless! n

“And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

2 cans tomato sauce

1 28-oz. can organic crushed tomatoes

1 bell pepper, chopped fine (optional)

1 small onion, chopped fine

1 clove garlic, chopped fine

2 teaspoons basil

2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons honey (optional)

1 lb. hamburger, browned and drained

Whole wheat thin spaghetti noodles (small box)

Sauté peppers and onions in a little water until tender; drain. Mix all ingredients with honey and stir until well mixed. Bring to a slight boil and cook on medium to low heat for 30 minutes.

Add cooked hamburger to sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Cook spaghetti noodles in water (do not salt), adding ½ teaspoon olive oil to water. Bring to a boil and cook 8 minutes or until tender; drain. Serve with sauce.

Tossed Salad

(Note: Do not buy bagged lettuce. Buy a bunch, then wash and tear yourself; it’s cheaper and healthier.)

Green, red, and romaine lettuce

Carrots

Tomatoes (Roma)

Red onion

Celery

Radishes

Cucumbers

Peppers (green, red, etc.)

Rinse lettuce, place in a salad spinner, then tear into small pieces. Wash and chop all vegetables, then toss together with lettuce.

Suggestion: Make your own dressing, using a packet of Zesty Italian Salad Dressing mix (just add olive oil and organic apple cider vinegar).

