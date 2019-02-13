Scholarship to honor director of missions and wife

Later this year, a scholarship honoring Bryant and Roseanne Fersner will begin to provide financial assistance for North Greenville University students who plan to pursue vocational Christian ministry.

Fersner served as a pastor for 35 years before becoming director of missions for Moriah Baptist Association in 2014. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and earned a master of divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Frankie Melton, NGU assistant professor, spearheaded the development of the scholarship fund. “Since about 80 percent of Southern Baptist churches average less than 100 in attendance, many students will serve in small towns and rural areas,” Melton said. “We are praying for a generation of faithful men and women to commit their lives to the service of God’s kingdom in both small and large contexts.”

