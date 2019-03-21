Actor Kevin Sorbo to keynote CLC

Television and movie actor Kevin Sorbo will be keynote speaker for the Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County’s annual Friends & Fundraising Banquet on Tuesday, April 23.

Sorbo starred in “God’s Not Dead” and was director of “Let There Be Light.” With the theme “Securing the Future for the Next Generation: For Such a Time as This,” the event benefits Released-Time Christian Education for public school students.

“We are so thrilled to celebrate 22 years in ministry with our many supporters at the annual banquet this year,” said Janice Butler, founding executive director. “God has truly blessed Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County, and we are excited for the new educational and outreach opportunities we are beginning this year.

“Because of prayer and generous financial support, many children are embracing the gospel of Jesus Christ and growing in their faith,” she said.

Approximately 1,200 guests are expected to attend the banquet, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Greenville Convention Center Ballroom at One Exposition Drive in Greenville. Sponsorships and seat reservations are available at https://www.clcofgreenville.org/banquet.

Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County provides biblical instruction for school-aged children as an opportunity to encourage them to embrace the gospel, grow in the Christian faith, and apply biblical principles for living.