CSU cuts ribbon on residence hall

Charleston Southern University held a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for a new residence hall on March 26.

The three-story, 50,000-square-foot building offers amenities such as a community kitchen, personal study areas, communal meeting space, and spacious apartment-style suites.

The residence hall, known informally as “The Suites,” opened to students March 1. Reflective of the growth CSU is experiencing, the dormitory is the first residence hall to be built in more than three decades. An official name for the building is under discussion.

“I feel like I am living in an apartment with close friends and there is a lot more space to enjoy,” said sophomore Abby Keller.