Greenway elected 9th president of Southwestern Seminary

Adam W. Greenway has been elected the ninth president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. The election occurred during a special called meeting of the seminary’s board of trustees on the Southwestern campus, Feb. 26-27.

Trustees also elected Randy L. Stinson as provost and vice president for academic administration of Southwestern.

Greenway, 41, comes to Southwestern from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., where he served as dean of the Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism and Ministry. Greenway’s election signifies a return to Southwestern, as he completed his master of divinity on the Fort Worth campus in 2002. (See related Baptist Press report.)

Greenway was selected as a candidate by Southwestern’s presidential search committee, which was chaired by trustee Danny Roberts. Other members were Denise Ewing (Ill.), Jamie Green (At Large, search committee secretary), Guy Grimes (Calif.), Todd Houston (N.C.), Tom James (Ky.), Philip Levant (At Large), Andre Palmer (N.Y.), and Calvin Wittman (Colo.), search committee vice chair). Trustee chair Kevin Ueckert and vice chair Connie Hancock served on the committee ex officio.

During the special called meeting, Roberts recommended to the board that Greenway be elected president as well as professor of evangelism and apologetics.

Trustee Bart Barber, speaking on behalf of the Academic Administration Committee, recommended Stinson, former senior vice president for academic administration and provost at Southern Seminary, for provost.

The results of both votes weren’t made available to the public.

Prior to these elections, Ueckert, chairman of the board, thanked D. Jeffrey Bingham amidst a standing ovation for his leadership of the seminary during this academic year.

“No matter when our applause would have stopped, it would have been insufficient,” Ueckert said. “Dr. Bingham, you have been exemplary in your godliness, fearless in your leadership, and the greatest example for those who aspire to trust the Lord. We are grateful. In our seminary’s history, we will include a huge asterisk by your name to the significance of how you led us at a time where only God chose to use you.

“And as much as you will defer those accolades to those around you, I want it to be publicly known that the trustees of Southwestern Seminary believe that God uniquely used you in the most amazing way. And we are forever indebted. Thank you.”

The meeting concluded with the board gathering around Greenway and Stinson for a time of prayer. Danny Roberts voiced the prayer on behalf of the board, asking for the Lord’s blessing upon Greenway and Stinson’s families and ministries, the Lord’s guidance through the coming months, and a bright future of Great Commission fulfillment by the Southwestern family.

— Alex Sibley is associate director of news and information for Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.