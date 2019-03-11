NGU College of Christian Studies to hold third lectureship on theology and culture

North Greenville University’s College of Christian Studies will hold its third lectureship on theology and culture on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m. in Hamlin Recital Hall.

The guest speaker, Matthew Hall, will discuss how Christians should think biblically about the sexual issues present in society today. Hall titled his lecture, “Faithful Witness: Church and Sexuality in a Changing World.”

Hall serves as both the dean of Boyce College at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and as the senior vice president for academic strategy. Hall received his B.A. from Grove City College, M.Div. and Th.M. from Southern Seminary, and his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky.

Frankie Melton, assistant professor in the College of Christian Studies who launched this lecture series in 2017, encourages students outside of the College of Christian Studies and the entire NGU community to attend as well.

“The goal of this lecture is to help students of all disciplines learn to develop a theological worldview consistent with the Bible, for us all to learn to think biblically about the issues we face in culture,” said Melton.

This free lecture is open to the public. Tickets are available now at the School of Theatre box office, 864-977-7085.