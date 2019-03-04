Obituary: Howard S. Price Sr.

Howard S. Price Sr., 95, of Columbia, died Jan. 18, 2019.

He attended Columbia Bible College, and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a Baptist minister for 62 years in North Carolina and the following Baptist churches in South Carolina: Riverside, Congaree, Columbia First, Central, and Eastwood. He retired at the age of 82.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Virginia Shuman Price, three children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.