Obituary: James P. Stokes

James P. Stokes, 92, of Seneca, died Feb. 7, 2019.

He was a graduate of Furman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of Baptist churches in Bethune and Blacksburg, and at Seneca Baptist Church, where he was senior pastor from 1956-1990. Following his retirement, he also served by way of pulpit supply for area churches.

His final position was as counselor and minister at Lila Doyle Nursing Center. He also served at Beaverdam Baptist Association, the General Board of South Carolina Baptist Convention, and as trustee for South Carolina Baptist Hospitals and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Survivors include five children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, the late Marjorie Ussery Stokes.