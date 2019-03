Jerry Lee Hill, 58, of Townville, died Jan. 30, 2019.

An ordained minister, he was a graduate of Clemson University and Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of Poe Mill Baptist Church, Greenville, from 1989-1992, and Donalds Baptist Church, Donalds, from 1993-2005. He also served as interim pastor and guest preacher at a number of Anderson area churches.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Hill, and six children.