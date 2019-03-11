SBTS professor to lecture on the church and sexuality

Matthew Hall will be the featured speaker March 26 at a North Greenville University lecture series on theology and culture.

Hall, dean of Boyce College at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, will speak on the topic: “Faithful Witness: The Church and Sexuality in a Changing World.”

Sponsored by NGU’s College of Christian Studies, the event begins at 7 p.m. in Hamlin Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Frankie Melton, assistant professor of Christian studies, at 803-288-6168.