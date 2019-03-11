SCBC ‘President’s Retreat’ to focus on preparing young leaders

Bryant Sims, president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, has scheduled a retreat for about 20 young leaders who he believes are “gifted and positioned to play an important role in the future of our state convention.”

The “President’s Retreat,” which will be led by Sims and SCBC president-elect Josh Powell, along with former state convention presidents, will include times of discussion, training, visioning, prayer, worship and community-building, Sims said.

The meeting will be held April 1-2 at Folly Beach.