Veteran SCBC staffer tapped to head missions mobilization effort

Ken Owens has been named missions mobilization team leader for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Owens previously served as director of the SCBC’s Collegiate Ministry Group and is a 25-year employee of the convention.

In addition to his work at the state convention, Owens has served as a campus minister in South Carolina and Virginia and as church pastor. He has led mission trips in Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. Through collegiate ministry, he has trained and mobilized more than 1,300 students to serve in summer missions throughout the world.

“I am excited about working with our churches, staff and mission agencies to build upon the SCBC’s strong mission heritage to see every life saturated and transformed by the hope of the gospel,” said Owens.