Author seeks stories of angel encounters

Do you believe you have had an experience with an angel? if so, Courier editor Rudy Gray wants to hear about it.

Gray is working on a devotional book about angels that will include his own story of an experience with an angel, and he wants to read stories from South Carolinians who believe they have encountered angels in their lives.

Stories should be verified by witnesses and reflect biblical accuracy. A 600-word limit on stories to be considered for inclusion in the book should be maintained.

Readers may send their personal accounts to rgray@baptistcourier.com.