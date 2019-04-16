Former music minister’s estate gives $566K to Lottie Moon Offering

The estate of Vernon B. Sloan, a member of Washington Baptist Church in Greer, recently presented a $566,740 gift to the South Carolina Baptist Convention earmarked for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.

Sloan, a retired bivocational minister of music who served churches in the Upstate for 60 years, was a World War II veteran with the U.S. Navy. A widower and the last surviving member of his immediate family, Sloan, 90, died in November 2017.

“Mr. Sloan’s gift represents an incredible example of legacy gifting to advance the Great Commission,” said Gary Hollingsworth, SCBC executive director-treasurer.

“While we are saddened to hear of his passing, there must be rejoicing in heaven not only at his arrival but in the realization that his generous gift to the International Mission Board will be used to spread the gospel to the nations.”

Monies received through the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering directly fund missionaries and their work to make disciples and multiply churches among unreached people. To date, the IMB has collected $158.9 million for the 2018 Lottie Moon offering, of which South Carolina Baptists have collected more than $8.2 million.