Honea Path First celebrating 150 years

First Baptist Church of Honea Path will celebrate its 150th anniversary May 5.

Former youth minister Steve Wise, who currently serves as missions minister at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg, will bring the message during the 10 a.m. service.

Among special guests expected for the occasion will be Martha Bagby, whose husband, Booker Bagby, served as pastor from 1958-1969. He was named pastor emeritus until his death in 2017.

The congregation also will recognize Betty Mitchell, the church’s longest serving staff member. She served as administrative assistant for almost 33 years and has been church dietitian for nearly 15 years.

Honea Path First was founded May 7, 1869, and A.C. Stepp served as its first pastor. Mike Moody, the current pastor, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary May 9, holds the longest tenure.

The church was organized in a school building, and worship services were held there until a church building was erected in late 1870 or early 1871.

An updated church building was constructed in 1906, and educational annexes were added in 1940 and 1952. The current sanctuary building was constructed in 1964.