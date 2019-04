Jim Wooten, pastor of The Baptist Church of Beaufort for the past 10 years and a minister for 44 years, has announced that he will retire in August. He previously served as pastor of New Prospect Baptist Church in Laurens, First Baptist Church of Winnsboro, and Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville. He and his wife, Becky, plan to move back to Greenville upon retirement. He hopes to be involved in interim pastoral ministry.