Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Maple Mustard Chicken Thighs

May is my favorite month of the year: flowers blooming, wonderful weather, eating outside — and, of course, grilling. So this month, I am giving you a recipe that you could do for Mother’s Day: Maple Mustard Chicken Thighs.

I had never liked chicken thighs, but my daughter and her husband recently invited me to dinner — and they were grilling chicken thighs with this new recipe. It was the best grilled chicken I have ever tasted: tender, juicy and not tough at all! You could make a meal with the grilled chicken thighs, my Grammy’s Potato Salad (last month’s recipe), and sautéed okra. Then invite mothers and grandmothers in your family over for a wonderful Mother’s Day dinner and fellowship.

May God bless you, and Happy Mother’s Day!

“Honor your father and your mother so that you may

live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.”

— Exodus 20:12

Maple Mustard Chicken Thighs

½ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup organic maple syrup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix together mustard, maple syrup and vinegar. Put chicken thighs into a baking dish. Salt and pepper thighs. Pour maple syrup-mustard mixture over top, turning thighs in the mixture so that they are fully coated. Marinate in the refrigerator up to 24 hours. Place on a hot grill and cook until juices run clear. Let rest for 10 minutes and then serve.

Sautéed Okra

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fresh okra, sliced

¼ cup Vidalia onion, chopped

Fresh garlic, minced

In a sauté pan, heat olive oil. When oil is hot, sauté onion and garlic; then add okra and cook until tender. Serve while hot.

To order Mary Beth’s cookbook, or for more recipes, videos or information, visit MaryBethsKitchen.com.