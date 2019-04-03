NGU Greer campus to host Church & Non-Profit Law seminar

North Greenville University will host a Church & Non-Profit Law 101 seminar, a comprehensive overview to obtain a better understanding of employment, tax, insurance, fundraising, and other legal issues facing the local church or a religious non-profit.

The seminar, “Walking Ministry Leadership through a Legal Audit,” will be offered May 1, 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m,. at Greer City Hall, located at 301 E. Poinsett in Greer.

Featured speakers will be Mark Goldfeder, senior partner with Gideon Law Group, LLC, and Miles Terry, managing partner of Gideon Law Group, LLC.

Goldfeder is also the Spruill Family Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion and director of the Restoring Religious Freedom Project at Emory University School of Law. He serves as the editor of the Cambridge University Press Series on Law and Judaism, is co-author of the five-volume treatise “Religious Organizations and the Law” (Westlaw), and an internationally sought-after speaker on issues of state interaction between law and religion.

Terry also serves as the chief of staff of the American Center for Law and Justice based in Washington, D.C. He previously served as Senior Counsel for Government Affairs in the ACLJ’s Office of Government Affairs on Capitol Hill, and as a representative to the United Nations. His practice includes representation of churches and religious non-profits.

Course content will include the scope of religious organization audits, the formation process for churches and non-profits, the governance of a church or non-profit, tax exemption, employment law, technology and digital security, financial policies, benefits and related issues, liability and lawsuits, insurance, intellectual property, general campus operations, sexual harassment, and mergers.

Cost for the seminar is $40 and includes breakfast, lunch and workbook. To register, visit www.ngu.edu/church-and-nonprofit-leadership-pd-events.