Piper to speak for Upstate pastors at Anderson

Barnabas Piper will be the keynote speaker for the Upstate Pastors Network gathering Wednesday, April 10, at Anderson University.

The program will feature campus worship at 10:10 a.m., a luncheon, and workshop by Piper on the topic “Curiosity and Ministry.” Campus worship is open to the public, but registration for the luncheon and workshop is $10 per person, which includes a free copy of Piper’s book, “The Curious Christian.”

Piper is also the author of “The Pastor’s Kid: Finding Your Own Faith and Identity,” and “Help My Unbelief: Why Doubt Is Not the Enemy of Faith.” He co-hosts the “Happy Rant” and “5 Leadership Questions” podcasts, and writes for The Blazing Center as well as numerous other publications and websites. Piper speaks regularly at churches and conferences around the country and lives in Nashville, where he works for LifeWay Christian Resources.

The Upstate Pastors Network is a twice-annual gathering of pastors and church leaders at Anderson University. Sponsored by the university’s Clamp Divinity School, the Network includes pastors from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia representing several denominations.

Registration is available at www.upstatepastors.com or by calling Clamp Divinity School at (864) 328-1809.