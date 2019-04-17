SCBC names Cliff Marshall as church planting team leader

Cliff Marshall has been promoted to church planting team leader for the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Marshall joined the SCBC in 2015 to work with church planting. He planted a church, Freedom Fellowship, in 2004, which has invested more than $100,000 in planting 14 other churches. Prior to that, he served in student ministry for 10 years. The South Carolina native attended Charleston Southern University, where he met his wife, Sherry. He then continued his education at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife have two daughters, Emily and Grace. “I am humbled and excited to lead the [church planting] team as we seek to work with churches, pastors, and local associations to create a movement of multiplying churches across South Carolina,” said Marshall.