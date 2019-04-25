Six from SC chosen to serve on SBC boards, commission, seminaries & committees

Six South Carolinians were among the nominees to serve on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, the four denominational boards, the six seminaries, and the Committee on Order of Business.

Selected by the 2019 SBC Committee on Nominations to serve, if elected by the messengers to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, June 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala., are:

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE — Dwight M. Easler, Gaffney, second term.

GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES — Lenna F. Smith, layperson and member of Church at Blue Ridge, Greer, replacing Michael S. (Mike) Hamlet, Spartanburg.

INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD — Carson (Glenn) Steen, layperson and member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lancaster, replacing Claude Anthony (Tony) Smith, Westminster. Also nominated for term to expire in 2022: R. Marshall Blalock, pastor, First Baptist Church, Charleston, replacing Joseph B. Ratcliffe, West Columbia, who resigned.

SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY — Nominated for term to expire in 2024: Richard H. Stark III, minister of students and education, Berea First Baptist Church, Greenville, replacing Johnny J. Touchet, Piedmont, who declined to serve a second term.

SOUTHWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY — Nominated for term to expire in 2024: Timothy G. (Tim) Williams, pastor, Roebuck Baptist Church, Roebuck, replacing Wayne D. Dickard, Easley, who declined to serve a second term.