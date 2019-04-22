State Pastors Conference introduces new format for 2019

This year’s meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Pastors Conference will see a couple of changes, according to the group’s president.

Schuyler Peterson, pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Spartanburg, said the conference will be held over two days instead of one and will feature speakers who have not previously appeared at the South Carolina event.

In previous years, the Pastors Conference, traditionally held the day before the start of the South Carolina Baptist Convention annual meeting, was an all-day, 12-hour meeting that ended around 9 p.m. This year, the conference will instead kick off with a Sunday-night session on Nov. 10, followed by morning and afternoon sessions the next day.

The Pastors Conference will be held at Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church (“The Mill”) in Spartanburg, the same site as the SCBC annual meeting.

Peterson said the conference is open to the public.