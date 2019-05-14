Brushy Creek Baptists mark 225th anniversary

Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors, hosted special services on March 17 marking 225 years of ministry.

The oldest church in Greenville County to operate under the same name, Brushy Creek is one of the three oldest centers of worship in Greenville.

The services included messages by the congregation’s last three pastors, who total 43 years of leadership at its pulpit: Jerry Lethco (1976-91), Ralph Carter (1992-2017), and Jeremy Roberts.

The church began in 1794 when 19 members gathered on the shores of Brushy Creek, a stone’s throw from the present sanctuary.

Brushy Creek picked up the nickname of the “Mother Church of Greenville” after members established about a dozen churches that have established others. Among those with roots leading back to Brushy Creek are Greenville First; Taylors First; Rocky Creek; Simpsonville First; Augusta Road; Lee Road; and Pickens First.