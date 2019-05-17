Coastal Evangelism Conference set for Aug. 7-9

Langston Baptist Church will host the annual Coastal Evangelism Conference Aug. 5-7 in its 2,500-seat sanctuary in Conway.

Speakers include Mike Stone, H.B. Charles, Jeff LaBorg, Herb Reavis, Johnny Hunt, Rock Collins, Bob Pitman, and Tyler Blue. Worship leader for the week is Doug Smith. During the Thursday evening meeting, a mass choir composed of churches along the eastern part of Horry County will provide special music under the direction of Josh Walls, minister of music at Living Water Baptist Church. Special music will highlight each evening session.

The conference will close on Friday evening with an emphasis on youth featuring Tyler Blue, the teenage evangelist who preached previously at a youth revival at Langston that produced more than 1,500 professions of faith.

Randall Jones, who retired from Langston after a long tenure, is the host pastor for the conference and is currently serving as the church’s interim pastor. He stated, “We now have about 70 sponsoring churches and have regular attendees from South Carolina and four adjoining states. We are anticipating our largest attendance in years and are live streaming all our services.”

More information is available at www.langstonbaptist.com.