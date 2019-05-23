Dew nominated to lead New Orleans Seminary

James K. “Jamie” Dew Jr., vice president for undergraduate studies and distance learning at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, has been nominated as the next president of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

The presidential search committee will present Dew to the full trustee board for a vote on June 5.

“As a committee, our focus has been to find the heart of God and the man that God has chosen for this role,” said Frank Cox, chairman of the NOBTS presidential search committee. “After much prayer and research, we have been led to unanimously nominate Dr. Jamie Dew.

“It is our firm conviction that Dr. Dew embodies the DNA of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary,” Cox said. “We believe he will make a great president and will bring out the best in the next generation of Southern Baptists.”

Cox cited Dew’s academic preparation and experience, his ministry background and his engaging personality among the top reasons the committee is recommending the 42-year-old North Carolina native for the role.

The committee felt an immediate connection with Dew during their first interview with him, Cox said.

“When we sat down with him the first time, we had a God moment as a committee,” Cox said. “We realized that God had His hand on Dr. Dew. Every time we met with him, we became more convinced that he was God’s man for NOBTS.”

Dew was elected to serve on the SEBTS faculty in 2011. Since 2013 he has directed the work of the College at Southeastern and served as a member of the SEBTS president’s cabinet. From 2013 until 2014, Dew served as dean of the College at Southeastern. In 2014, Dew’s role expanded when he was named vice president for undergraduate studies and distance learning. As vice president, Dew supervises the college, all aspects of distance learning, the prison programs, and the writing center.

Dew also teaches and mentors undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students in his role as associate professor of philosophy and the history of ideas at SEBTS.

Cox fully expects Dew to continue mentoring and engaging students even as NOBTS president. Dew will be the type of president who knows students and is accessible to them, Cox said.

Cox noted that Dew’s Southern Baptist roots, his commitment to his family, his academic preparation and acumen, and his ministry experience were key factors in the decision to nominate him for the NOBTS presidency.

Dew’s academic preparation and credentials impressed the committee, Cox said. After earning undergraduate degrees from Louisburg College in Louisburg, N.C., and Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga., Dew earned a master of divinity degree in pastoral ministry and a doctor of philosophy degree in theological studies from SEBTS. In July, Dew will graduate with a second doctor of philosophy degree from the University of Birmingham in Birmingham, UK. His second Ph.D. focuses on the philosophy of the mind and philosophy of religion.

If elected during the special-called trustee meeting on the NOBTS campus, Dew will become the school’s ninth president.