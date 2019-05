Giving to the Cooperative Program budget of the Southern Baptist Convention was 3.85 percent above budget. Of the $194 million budget, the biggest allotment goes to the International Mission Board at 50.41 percent.

Budget giving to the South Carolina Baptist Convention for the first quarter, according to CFO Bryan Holley, was “7 percent under budget and 8 percent under the prior year.” The SCBC budget is $28 million, of which 4.5 percent is given directly to the IMB.