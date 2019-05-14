Her earrings convey a pro-life message

Donna Winn loves earrings, but not for the usual reason.

Winn, outreach secretary at Oakdale Baptist Church in Townville, and members of its Ladies Fellowship are wearing and sharing earrings to support a pro-life ministry that God laid on her heart.

The ministry, called “Heart of a Mom,” attaches the earrings to a card with “a beautiful, life-affirming message about true womanhood and how we can take a stand for the lives of the unborn,” Winn said.

She began making cards about nine years ago, and several women at Oakdale Baptist joined her recently in assembling about 125 earrings for a Ladies Fellowship meeting in March. Every woman in attendance received a pair, Winn said, and if they wanted additional earrings to keep or gift, they were asked to consider making a donation.

Proceeds from the ministry project will not be used to make more earrings, according to Winn, but instead are being contributed to two local crisis pregnancy centers. The group is making additional earrings for the centers to give to women who are struggling with the decision to end their pregnancies or give their children the gift of life.

But these earrings have a special meaning. The top bead is either blue or pink, representing the life of a tiny boy or girl inside the mother’s womb. A clear bead on the bottom inside a heart logo represents the “Heart of a Mom.”

The pro-life earrings are also being made to give to women on Mother’s Day at Oakdale Baptist, Winn said. “You do not have to be a mom to wear these earrings,” Winn said. “You just have to be a woman who ‘cares for, helps and protects’ children.”

For more details about the ministry, call Winn at Oakdale Baptist Church, (864) 287-4455.