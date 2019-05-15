Mohler to keynote 150th-year Courier celebration

On July 1, The Baptist Courier will be 150 years old! We are the oldest institution affiliated with the South Carolina Baptist Convention and are eagerly looking forward to a great time of inspiration and celebration on June 15 at The Embassy Suites on 670 Verdae Boulevard in Greenville.

R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., will be the keynote speaker. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with a meal, special music, information about The Courier, and a challenging message from Mohler. Space is limited for this event, and reservations will be honored on a first-come, first-serve basis until the ballroom is filled. Deadline for making reservations is June 1.

The evening is free, but we do encourage all participants to consider a donation to the ongoing ministry of The Courier.

Tom Hellams, Courier Board chair who worked with Mohler for many years before returning to South Carolina and becoming the provost at Erskine College and Seminary, stated, “Dr. Mohler is no stranger to Southern Baptists, as he has led [Southern Seminary] back to its biblical moorings over the last 25 years and to unprecedented growth as a result of this theological recovery. We are delighted that he has agreed to serve as our keynote speaker.”

The Courier was founded in 1869 in Yorkville (modern-day York) as The Working Christian, moved to Charleston in 1870 and to Columbia in 1871. In 1877 the name was changed to The Baptist Courier and in 1879 the publication moved to Greenville, where it continues today. Southern Seminary was originally located in Greenville, about three blocks from the offices of The Courier.

Hellams noted, “Dr. Mohler is very familiar with state Baptist publications, as he served Georgia Baptists as editor of The Christian Index prior to assuming the presidency of the seminary. I extend an invitation to South Carolina Baptists to join us on June 15 as we celebrate The Courier’s effective and challenging ministry in South Carolina for the first 150 years.”

To reserve your place for this historic anniversary, please contact denise@baptistcourier.com or call (864) 232-8736.