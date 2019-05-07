Obituary: Dan Boineau

George Daniel “Dan” Boineau, 90, of Barnwell, died March 26, 2019.

He served in the Air Force from 1951 until 1954 in the 40th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Japan. He accepted the Lord while in Japan and dedicated the rest of his life in service to the Lord. He served as pastor of several South Carolina Baptist churches, including Wassamassaw, Mt. Tabor, North First, Salem, Spring Branch, Hunters Chapel, Richland Spring, Memorial, and Springtown. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Martha Wood Creech Boineau, eight children, 16 grandchildren 21 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and 37 foster children. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Jane Bass Boineau.