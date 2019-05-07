Obituary: Dusty Bradshaw

Vernon “Dusty” William Bradshaw Jr., 56, of Summerville, died March 23, 2019, at Palmetto Heart Center, Columbia.

A native of Gastonia, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He previously served several Baptist churches in North Carolina and South Carolina before coming to Hillcrest Baptist Church, North Charleston, where he was senior pastor for the past 13 years.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Duncan Bradshaw, two daughters and two grandchildren.