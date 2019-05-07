Obituary: Sarah Francis Wilson Webb

Sarah Francis Wilson Webb, 89, of St. Matthews, wife of the late Rev. James L. Webb, died March 25, 2019.

Born in Williamston, she was a graduate of Furman University and served with her husband in the U.S. Army, Glendale Baptist Church in Vero Beach, Fla., and the following South Carolina Baptist churches: Friendship, McClellanville, Collins Creek and Carter’s Ford. She had been a member of St. Matthews First Baptist Church since 1992, where she taught Sunday school and was active in WMU.

Survivors include four children, 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter and a grandson.