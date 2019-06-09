Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Chicken Nuggets

The recipe this month is for Chicken Nuggets and comes from my “Healthy, Simple, Southern Style Cooking on One Income” cookbook (see link below). A great accompaniment to this dish is my grammy’s Tomato Salad. She was a healthy cook from Germany, and we enjoyed many of her fresh and easy recipes, especially during the summer months.

Happy summertime, and God bless you!

“He administers justice for the fatherless and the widow,

and loves the stranger, giving him food and clothing.” (Deuteronomy 10:18)

Chicken Nuggets

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into nuggets

2 cups bread crumbs

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon paprika

Mix dry ingredients together and coat nuggets. Place on baking sheet. Bake 20 to 30 minutes at 375 degrees.

Suggestion: Double recipe. When baked and cooled, place nuggets in a freezer bag and freeze for next week. To cook, place frozen nuggets on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.

Grammy’s Tomato Salad

5-6 tomatoes, wedge cut

1 sweet onion, diced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons organic apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons hot water

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix first two ingredients together. Then in a separate bowl combine all other ingredients and then pour over tomatoes and onion. Refrigerate and then serve.

To order Mary Beth’s cookbook, or for more recipes, videos or information, visit MaryBethsKitchen.com.