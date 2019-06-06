National WMU planning missions celebration ‘like no other’

The stage is set in Birmingham, Ala. — the home of Woman’s Missionary Union — for a missions experience “like none other.” With the theme “Pursue,” participants will hear stories of how individuals have pursued God and accounts of how God has pursued them, all the while considering ways the idea of “pursuit” applies to their own lives. The WMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting will be held June 9-10, prior to the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Birmingham.

“This year I’m praying your missional journey will lead you to our hometown for a time of renewal and encouragement through inspiring missionaries, worship and reuniting with other WMU family members,” said Linda Cooper, president, national WMU. “God is doing amazing things all around the world, and you are a part of it,” Cooper said.

On Sunday, June 9, the WMU Missions Celebration will kick off at The Church at Brook Hills, located less than two miles from national WMU headquarters. Attendees will hear from missions leaders including Nik and Ruth Ripken who have served around the globe with the International Mission Board for more than 32 years. Their focus is on expanding the kingdom of God by sharing truths and practices learned from believers in persecution. Nik is the author of “The Insanity of God” and “The Insanity of Obedience.”

Born in South Korea, Hun and Eunjoo Sol immigrated to the U.S., where they planted and served in Korean churches for more than 18 years. Since 2012, they have served with the IMB among East Asian peoples, and are now serving in South Korea.

Philip and Jummai Nache, church planters serving in Minneapolis, Minn., with the North American Mission Board, have now started two churches in the Twin Cities. Philip left his home of Nigeria in 2010 to attend seminary in the U.S. Attendees will hear how God is blessing the couple today as they have opportunities to make disciples in Minneapolis, home to more than 100,000 African refugees and immigrants.

On Monday, June 10, the missions celebration continues at national WMU, located at 100 Missionary Ridge, with 131 missions activities planned for both inside and outdoors. “We are filling every square inch of space with a tremendous variety of missions experiences for all ages,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer, national WMU. “As we celebrate 131 years of missions involvement through WMU, we are excited to offer 131 options throughout the day.”