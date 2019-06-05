North Greenville launches Institute of Global Leadership

North Greenville University has announced the launch of the Institute of Global Leadership to facilitate student mobilization for short-term trips and develop academic programs in leadership, global studies, and related disciplines.

The university named Allen McWhite as executive director and NGU alumna Erin Wolfe as the assistant director for the institute. McWhite will also serve as an associate professor of global leadership. The initial program to be offered by the IGL will be the recently approved minor in global studies.

“Dr. Allen McWhite is a seasoned leader who has served churches, community organizations, and in higher education, both in the USA and abroad. He is the ideal person to help our students become global leaders, regardless of their fields of study,” said NGU provost and dean of the university faculty Nathan Finn.

Located in the Craft-Hemphill Building, the institute will serve as the hub for the program on campus. The global studies minor is designed for those who will be entering the secular marketplace in a variety of fields including business, education, fine arts, communication, health care, math and science, and the service industry.

“I believe that the global studies minor will give our students a real edge in an increasingly competitive job market by providing them with a deeper level of preparedness as they leave our campus to enter the global marketplace,” McWhite said. “We desire to send them out to be transformational leaders who will take their place in a variety of career fields, but with the same purpose: being difference-makers God uses to bring real transformation to our communities, to our nation, and among the nations.”