Freddy Dean Garner, 70, of Powdersville, died April 27, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, he was pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Conway; Carolina Baptist Church, Green Sea; and most recently Riverview Baptist Church, Powdersville, where he served for nearly five years.

He also served in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita McAlister Garner, three children and seven grandchildren.