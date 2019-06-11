Ragan joins Foundation staff as church relations representative

Steven L. Ragan joined the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina staff April 29 as church relations representative. In his role, Ragan will work directly with churches, primarily in the Upstate, to introduce pastors and church leadership to financial, legacy, and investment strategies to fund Great Commission ministries through the church, both today and in the future.

Ragan has served Riverside Baptist Church in Greer for almost nine years as executive lead pastor. He shared preaching and pastoral care responsibilities as well as oversaw personnel, finances, and vision implementation of the church. He also serves as chair of the stewardship committee of Three Rivers Baptist Association.

Nathan McCarthy, Foundation president and CEO, shared, “Steven’s broad experience working with church and lay leadership, his natural ability to communicate concepts and ideas, his financial background, and his prior leadership in developing church strategy and vision will be essential in his new role as he relates to pastors and church leadership.

Ragan was ordained in 2006 by Putman Baptist Church in Buffalo, where he served as minister to students. He has also served Second Baptist Church, Laurens, and Holston Creek Baptist Church, Inman.