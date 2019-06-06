Southeastern Seminary awards degrees to 19 S.C. students

Nineteen students with ties to South Carolina received degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., during spring commencement exercises.

The graduates, their degrees and hometowns are:

Master of Arts in Christian Studies — Marcus Davis, Chesterfield; Alonda Monet Heyward, Summerville; Lacy Little Johnson, Greenville.

Master of Arts in Biblical Counseling — Cameron Sadler Rick, Mount Pleasant; Railey Maree Banasky, Anderson.

Master of Divinity in Christian Ministry — Matthew Kenneth Boyle, Columbia; Christopher E. Clegg, Greenwood; William Dustin Cole, Greenville; Grayson Colby Davis, Orangeburg; Steven Gibson, North Augusta; William Bryce Harrison, Greer; Jordan Leigh Parris, Cowpens; Megan Elizabeth Partin, Greenville; Jacob Andrew Patterson, Clinton; Eric Radcliff, Hartsville; David Herbert Sons, Lexington.

Master of Divinity in North American Church Planting — Timothy Michael Pitts, Mount Pleasant.

Doctor of Ministry — John A. Schley, Goose Creek.

Doctor of Education — Joshua Karl Sargent, Liberty.

