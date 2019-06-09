Wholly Healthy: Social Media Can Turn Toxic

“Mens sana, in corpore sano” goes the old Latin saying. “A healthy mind in a healthy body.” It’s vital that we pay proper attention not only to our physical existence, but also to our minds and souls — to the intangible but essential part of who we are.

While I write a lot about things we need to do to keep our bodies healthy, it’s important to remember that our eyes and minds are daily confronted by something that creates enormous frustration, anxiety and even rage.

And that thing is social media. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter have become deeply embedded in our society (and psyches), but not necessarily for our own good.

Unfortunately, social media have become platforms where we go to share our ideas, to berate the ideas of others and to bemoan the fact that nobody online is nice.

And this is certainly not a phenomenon limited to non-Christians. Believers can be (and often are) just as unpleasant and toxic as anyone else in the ideological wilderness of online forums and social media.

Why am I discussing this in a health column? Because the pervasive nature of social media touches so many. Small children (unfortunately) have access to smartphones.

Senior citizens, with more free time on their hands, spend hours looking online, commenting on posts and putting up their own — sometimes entirely unaware of the strange “rules of engagement” that seem to pervade all online interactions. Everyone in between young and old is doing the same.

While all of these apps and sites initially appear to be harmless fun, the sad reality is that they seem to be causing real emotional harm to the people who use them, producing growing anxiety and depression. Although much research is directed at the effects of social media on adolescents, I’m confident that even seniors suffer from the false promise of social media.

The sad thing is this: Social media is designed to addict us. Why is that? Addicted people keep using. “But, Dr. Leap, it’s free!” Sure, we generally don’t pay to belong. But we are a product, sold to advertisers. And every time we post or respond to a post, products get more views.

Even worse, social media companies have designed complex algorithms to track what we do and to constantly put contentious things in front of us that make us keep clicking and keep arguing.

And that ultimately make us more angry, robbing us of humor, rest, joy, hope and witness. And it only enriches those who so enslave us to those screens, large and small.

But we are robbed of something far worse than money: We are robbed of our peace of mind. And that’s a good reason to avoid, or dramatically limit, our engagement in the world of social media.

“Mens sana in corpore sano” is good advice after all — especially when it comes to the electronic poisons that surround us.