Bringing Spiritual Refreshment, Ministry Challenge for 150 Years

For 150 years, The Courier has been telling not only the news of South Carolina Baptists but also the Good News of the gospel of Jesus Christ!

A friend of mine who serves in a denominational role in another state once said to me, “It takes three years to say hello to a Baptist.” I now understand what he was trying to say! That is why The Courier is so important in the life and work of our South Carolina Baptist Convention family. For the past century and a half, The Courier has been, and continues to be, the singular consistent voice in our state — making sure South Carolina Baptists hear the stories of God at work, not only in our state, but in the nation and around the world.

As we celebrate this historic moment in the ministry of The Courier, it is appropriate to not only look back with reflection, but it is also a great opportunity to look forward toward the future. The technological changes that have taken place in the past decade or two are staggering and have certainly produced ample challenge for anyone in the “news reporting” business. I am grateful to say that under the leadership of our editor, Rudy Gray, and his team at The Courier, they have not only managed those changes well, but continue to be recognized as leaders around the state and nation for innovation and new communication strategies. Their efforts continue to keep South Carolina Baptists informed and inspired about the work of our churches and other ministries supported by the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

As a relative newcomer to our state, I have been impressed with the healthy balance of reporting that reflects the great diversity in our SCBC family. Every issue is filled with stories from every corner of our state, yet the advancement of the Great Commission is always central to every article. Each month I look forward to learning something new about our SCBC family. Every edition brings spiritual refreshment, ministry challenge and gospel focus.

On behalf of over 2,100 SCBC churches and our seven statewide ministry partners, I am honored and thrilled to say, “Happy 150th Anniversary” to The Courier! Keep telling the old, old story until all have heard the Good News!

— Gary Hollingsworth is executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.