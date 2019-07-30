Clamp Divinity School to launch 2 new degrees

Two new graduate degrees — the Master of Ministry Management and the Master of Divinity with Youth Ministry Concentration — are scheduled to launch this fall at Clamp Divinity School of Anderson University, trademarked as The Baptist Seminary of South Carolina.

The Master of Ministry Management degree is the first of its kind in the U.S., designed to equip executive pastors and church administrators who enter ministry from backgrounds in the business world. The 30-hour online degree will combine graduate courses in biblical studies, theology and ministry leadership with courses in organizational leadership.

“Many churches are calling members out of business and corporate life to serve the church in leadership and management roles,” said Michael Duduit, dean of Clamp Divinity School. “This degree, delivered completely online, will provide the theological and organizational leadership training they need for more effective service in the local church.”

A second graduate program beginning this fall is a 75-hour Master of Divinity degree with a Youth Ministry concentration. Clamp Divinity School has offered the Master of Divinity degree previously, but this is the first concentration available within that degree.

Explaining the need for the program, youth ministry professor Tim McKnight said, “Generation Z is the largest generation in the history of the United States. Our new Master of Divinity with Youth Ministry Concentration equips youth ministers to engage these students with the gospel and to grow healthy youth ministries.”

For more information on these degree offerings, visit www.clampdiv.com or call (864) 328-1809.